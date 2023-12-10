UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced an amusing incident on Friday, December 8, when he and Dutch PM Mark Rutte were briefly locked out of his official residence at 10 Downing Street in London. Videos and pictures of the incident quickly went viral on social media, capturing the moment of Sunak pushing the iconic black door with Rutte by his side. The video widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Sunak waiting on the steps with Rutte, attempting to open the door, only to find it locked. After a brief delay, the leaders eventually gained entry, adding a lighthearted note to their meeting. Cyberattacks: UK Accuses Russia’s Security Service FSB of Cyber-Hacking Campaign Against Politicians.

PM Rishi Sunak Locked Out

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gets locked out of his official residence.#RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/6uU9q7d1qA — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 9, 2023

Rishi Sunak gets locked out of 10 downing street while meeting with the dutch prime minister pic.twitter.com/jlkZ8WBDsY — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 9, 2023

PM Rishi Sunak Locked Out of 10 Downing Street

🚨 NEW: Rishi Sunak gets locked out of No 10 with the Dutch PM pic.twitter.com/8z0jNz62ls — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 8, 2023

PM Rishi Sunak's Door Mishap

Rishi Sunak gets locked out of No.10. Anyone ever heard of Omens?pic.twitter.com/ZdWjR80Uco — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 8, 2023

