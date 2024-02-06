A woman posted CCTV footage of a thief stealing her iPhone 13 in a busy Varanasi street in Uttar Pradesh. The individual on X, named Sarah, detailed the complete episode and her "traumatic" encounter in a post, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh Police remained silent even after the pickpocket's identity was revealed. According to her tweet, the incident occurred on January 29 while she and her parents were on a religious trip to Varanasi. A man in a black sweater, as shown in the CCTV clip, stole her four-month-old iPhone 13 and turned to go. It took her a few minutes to discover that her phone was stolen, at which point she quickly filed a complaint at the closest police station. Even after revealing the identity of the burglar, the victim said she never heard back from the police about him or her phone. Her phone's whereabouts in Jharkhand were discovered via Find My iPhone in the meanwhile. iPhone User in UK Gets Messages From Pakistan From Her Stolen Mobile Asking for Her Passcode, Funny Tweet Goes Viral.

Woman Shares CCTV Footage of Thief Stealing Her iPhone in Varanasi

It happened on 29 Jan 2024 at around 1:27pm. I had visited Varanasi for a pilgrimage trip with my parents. We were having street food when some guy (black nike sweatshirt) pulled it out of my pocket. I realized it was missing 3 mints later & all of us were in a state of panic. pic.twitter.com/OeAbgeCViT — Sarah (@shehjarr_) February 5, 2024

