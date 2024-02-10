A scuffle broke between the groom and bride’s side during a wedding reception held at the Buddhu Lal Dharamshala in Lucknow’s Aminabad region in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 9. According to reports, the conflict initially began due to disagreements among both the parties regarding serving of food to the guests. In a video of the incident that recently surfaced online, both the sides can be seen throwing plastic chairs at each other. Meanwhile, women who came to stop the altercation also suffered injuries. A clip of the incident is currently doing rounds on social media. Punjab Wedding Brawl: Fight Breaks Out Over DJ During Wedding in Mohali, Video Surfaces.

Scuffle Breaks Out During Wedding Reception in Lucknow

