Urfi Javed’s unconventional fashion choices are well-known and this time the actress made baffled everyone once again as she sported a dress made of bamboo baskets. In the recent video, she is seen wearing a see-through strapless midi dress made from a wooden basket. In the caption she appreciates the artisans who make baskets and utensils from bamboo strings. Urfi Javed Is NOT TOPLESS As She Slays in Bralette Made Out of Kiwi Slices Leaving Fans Surprised; View Uorfi's Hot Video.

Urfi Javed Appears in a Dress Made of Bamboo Basket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)