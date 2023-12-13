Short-term leases, according to residents of a tiny upmarket townhouse condominium in Galleria, in the United States' Houston region in Texas, have caused them to witness incidents of violence, sex parties, and public sex acts. Residents claim that armed marijuana smokers frequently block their driveways, especially on the weekends. Recently, Airbnb renters at Houston condominium were seen having sex in an open balcony in front of other residents, a video of which is currently doing rounds on social media. US: Couple Caught Having Sex on Road Near Children in Florida, Arrested After Police Find Them 'Fully Naked on Top of One Another' in Public.

