Shortly after takeoff, an engine failure caused an Atlas Air Boeing cargo jet to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport, United States. In a statement, Atlas Air stated that "the crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA" and that it will carry out an investigation to ascertain what caused the late-night incident. The incident took place on Thursday, January 18. A video of the scary video with fire shooting out of the plane is currently doing rounds on social media. American Airlines Plane Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air After Possible Bird Strike, Makes Emergency Landing (Watch Video).

Atlas Air Plane Catches Fire Mid-Air After Engine Malfunction

