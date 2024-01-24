A heartwarming video going viral on the internet shows a man playing the guitar while doctors remove a tumour from his brain during surgery in the United States. The man, identified as Christian Nolen, is reportedly seen playing the guitar while doctors operate on him at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida. Notably, Christian Nolen was asked to play notes on the guitar by doctors from the neurological team at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centre. The video shows Christian Nolen playing the guitar as doctors say, "Tumour is coming out beautifully". He was admitted to the hospital in Florida after experiencing a few symptoms that affected his body's left side. During the surgery, Christian Nolen played several songs by rock groups, the "Deftones" and "System of a Down". US Shocker: American Airlines Passenger Removed From Phoenix to Austin Flight After Disruptive Farting Episode; Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Man Plays Guitar During Operation

