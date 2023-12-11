On Wednesday, December 6, the fire department of Herrin, a city in Illinois, United States, responded to a strange request for assistance. When Lorelei Hills' pet snake, Nagini, got caught on the side panel of the kitchen cabinet, she called the fire department to see if they could help. Nagini had stepped beyond her enclosure and was now locked in a strange position. After removing the cabinet, the two Herrin Fire Department personnel assigned to this task managed to rescue Nagini from the confined area. The six-foot-long boa constrictor was stuck in the side panel for nearly twelve hours before it was eventually freed. On Facebook, the Herrin Fire Department shared information about this unusual occurrence. The agency credited Lamb and Blake, two firemen, for the successful rescue in their social media post. Snake Catcher Captures Two Giant Pythons From a Ceiling in Queensland, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Fire Department Rescues 6-Feet-Long Pet Snake ‘Nagini’ in Illinois

