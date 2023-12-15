The Duluth Minnesota Fire Department showcased extraordinary courage and compassion as they rescued a pit bull from the icy cold waters of Lake Superior. The incident took place on December 7. The fire department shared about the rescue of the dog on Facebook. When they reached the scene, they found the dog suffering in chilly waters and heavy eight-foot waves of Lake Superior. The fire department also informed that the dog was completely exhausted when it was rescued. It was later given medical treatment and reunited with its owners. US Dog Attack: Mother Miraculously Saves Two-Year-Old After Being Attacked By Pitbull in Texas.

Pitbull Rescued by Firefighters

