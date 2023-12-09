American lawyer and politician Frank Caprio (87), also known as "viral sensation judge", in a Facebook post revealed about his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The video shared with the TV show "Caught in Providence" shows Rhode Island judge requesting his followers to pray for him following his recent diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. "SAY A PRAYER… Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle," the caption of the video read. Judge Frank Caprio is well known for showing empathy while handling cases on the TV show "Caught in Providence". The video also shows judge Frank Caprio stating that the battle with cancer is a long road, and that he is fully prepared to fight. The 3-minute 32-seconnd video clip shows the 87-year-old judge breaking down and asking his for prayers. "I ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me," judge Frank Caprio said.

