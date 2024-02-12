After the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win, a viral post from US President Joe Biden's official handle showed his reaction with the tweet, 'just like we drew it up.' However, the post caused confusion among social media users as it showed the president's eyes illuminated in the glowing red 'laser eyes' meme. Initially mistaken for a parody account, some users soon recognised its authenticity, leading to a flood of comments speculating on the game being rigged based on the president's tweet. Some users, on the other hand, wondered if the President’s account was hacked. Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024, Beat San Francisco 49ers To Clinch Back-to-Back Titles.

View US President Joe Biden’s Post Here:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

