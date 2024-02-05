Due to rising costs, owning a home remains a fantasy for many millennials and Gen Zers worldwide. They are thus starting to think beyond the box when it comes to buying a house. A 23-year-old American Tiktoker named Jeffrey Bryant recently posted a video about his new house, which he purportedly bought on Amazon. The house is a fold-out flat that is 16.5 feet by 20 feet in size and is valued at $26,000 (Rs 21,37,416), according to Metro. The compact apartment has a kitchenette, a living room, a bedroom and an integrated shower and toilet. The money the inventor just got from the estate of his late grandpa was used to pay for it. Meanwhile, a number of people have begun purchasing these small houses online as an alternative to skyrocketing housing deposits and growing rents. Man Buys Storage Unit of $500 From ‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson; Finds $7.5 Million Hidden Cash Inside.

Social Media Influencer Buys Foldable House From Amazon

Y'all better go head and get yourselves a Amazon foldable house ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m4748K9xNy — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)