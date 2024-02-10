An awkward incident unfolded on a flight when one of the sex toys kept in a woman’s suitcase started buzzing just before takeoff. The passenger, identified as social media influencer Amanda Diaz Rojas, was asked by the crew to disembark the plane and inspect the noisy contents of her carry-on. The entire episode was captured on video by Rojas’ friend and shared on TikTok, where it has since garnered over 12.5 million views. In the viral video, Rojas can be seen laughing in embarrassment as she squats over her silver suitcase, which had been stowed in the overhead locker. Following the crew’s instructions, Rojas then leaves the airplane to open her suitcase on the jetway. The video concludes with the woman switching off the automated pleasure provider, one of several in her bag, as the airline staff collapses into giggles. The video of this unusual incident has since gone viral on social media, adding to Rojas’ online fame, who already boasts a following of 250,000 on her social media platforms. Sex as Sports in World's First Sex Championship! Sweden Recognises Sex as a Sport; From Rules to Disciplines, Everything You Need To Know.

Video of the Incident has Gone Viral

Woman booted from plane after her buzzing sex toy in suitcase; goes viral on TikTok +12.5M pic.twitter.com/T8neUXY5Fu — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 9, 2024

