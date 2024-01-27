In an unexpected turn of events, Analysia Beck, a resident of Muskego, Wisconsin in US, gave birth to her third child in a McDonald’s parking lot. Beck started feeling contractions on the night of January 11 but initially dismissed them as Braxton Hicks. However, she had to be rushed to the hospital early the next morning. En route to the hospital, Beck and her husband Daniel were forced to pull into a McDonald’s parking lot due to the intensifying contractions. Amid the bone-chilling cold and an unexpected snowstorm, the couple welcomed their baby boy, officially named Micah Daniel. The unique circumstances of his birth earned him the affectionate nickname “McFlurry”. Paramedics arrived swiftly at the scene, assisting Beck and ensuring the newborn’s health. Despite the unpredictability of the situation, Beck expressed gratitude for the safe arrival of their baby. ‘McDonald’s Can’t Afford Tomatoes!’ The Food Chain Temporarily Suspended the Use of Tomatoes in Delhi Due to Sharp Price Surge in Northern India.

Woman Gives Birth in McDonald’s Parking Lot

