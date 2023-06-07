A woman's yoga pants 'sucked off' on a treadmill, causing her to accidently flash her bottom, leaving her with a scarlet face. Alyssa Konkel, from Illinois in the US, said that the humiliating experience left her traumatised and now fears running on the treadmill. On May 24, the 26-year-old went to the gym and got on the treadmill to run. CCTV, however, caught the embarrassing moment when she stumbled over her shoelace and exposed herself to others. Hilarious 'Low-Cost' DIY Treadmill Video is Making Twitterverse LOL.

