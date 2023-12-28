A long queue of tourist safari vehicles was formed after a majestic tiger was seen sitting in the middle of the safari route at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the big sat in the path for hours after, providing an unforgettable experience for those on safari vehicles. A video of the incident recently surfaced online, and is currently doing rounds on the internet. Tiger Rescued in Uttar Pradesh: Forest Officials Rescue Big Cat That Entered Farmer's House in Pilibhit (Watch Video).

Majestic Tiger Sits on Safari Route for Hours at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

