The mysterious return of a son missing for two decades has rattled a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. Pinku, who vanished at age 11, reappeared as a monk, seeking alms from his mother. A viral video captures the emotional reunion between them as Pinku sings folk songs about King Bharthari. As per reports, Pinku left home in 2002 after a dispute over marbles and returned last week, stunning villagers. His parents identified him by a scar, his brief return ends abruptly as he departs despite pleas from family and villagers. Reportedly, Pinku's father, Ratipal Singh, has alleged that the religious sect he joined is demanding Rs 11 lakh for his release. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher in Amethi Government School Slaps Class 9 Student, Ruptures Eardrum.

Son Missing for 20 Years Returns as Monk in Amethi

