In a bizarre incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi cremated his dead father with liquor, beedi and Banarasi paan. A video showing the man pouring the ingredients on his deceased father's funeral pyre at Manikarnika Ghat has gone viral on social media. The locals chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as the man diligently poured alcohol, placed the beedi and paan atop the pyre. He explained that the unconventional offerings were meant to honour his deceased father's wishes. "None of his wishes should remain unfulfilled", he said while performing the last rites. Bull Inside Bank in Unnao: Panic Ensues as Stray Bull Enters State Bank of India Premises in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Man Performs Last Rites of His Dead Father in Unique Way in Varanasi:

