A viral video on social media captures a chaotic scene during a wedding in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a massive brawl erupted between two parties outside a village house. The footage depicts a violent clash with people wielding sticks and engaging in physical confrontations. Amidst the chaos, netizens are sharing amusement, with some humorously commenting on the resilience of continuing festivities despite the tumult. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh Video: Stray Bull Attacks People After Entering Ramlila Fair in Hapur, Woman and Kid Injured.

Wedding Brawl Erupts in Hapur

Chaotic Scene at UP Wedding

Violent Clash Mars Wedding Festivities in Hapur

Brawl during a wedding in Hapur, UP मोहब्बत रंग लाई है 🥁 Literally. pic.twitter.com/pIHAcoa28R — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 9, 2023

