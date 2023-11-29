After the successful rescue operation of 41 men trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix was seen offering his prayers at the temple of local deity Baba Bokhnaag. The temple is present at the mouth of Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. For the unversed, 41 construction workers were trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days following a landslide in the area. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Workers Showed Courage, Kept Our Hopes Alive, Says Former PMO Advisor Bhaskar Khulbe Who Supervised Silyara Tunnel Rescue (Watch Video).

Arnold Dix Offers Prayers at Temple of Local Deity in Uttarkashi

#WATCH | International tunnelling expert, Arnold Dix offers prayers before local deity Baba Bokhnaag at the temple at the mouth of Silkyara tunnel after all 41 men were safely rescued after the 17-day-long operation pic.twitter.com/xoMBB8uK52 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

