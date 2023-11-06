Congress leader Rahul Gandhi handed out 'Prasad' to the pilgrims waiting in queues after he offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Monday, November 6. A video depicting him distributing prasad to people is currently doing rounds on social media. Previously, Gandhi was seen doing 'chai sewa' by distributing tea to the pilgrims awaiting their turn to offer prayers at the shrine on Sunday. Gandhi is currently on a three-day personal trip to the hill state. Rahul Gandhi Serves Tea to Devotees During His Kedarnath Yatra (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Distributes ‘Prasad’ to Pilgrims at Kedarnath Temple

#WATCH | Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi distributes prasada in Kedarnath temple premises pic.twitter.com/EztvNEuZYo — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

