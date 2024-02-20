A dread became a cruel reality for a Uttarakhand mountain guide who was travelling on a TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) bus when he lost a laptop, cash worth Rs 30,000, a Samsung tablet, and, most importantly, some important documents. A family friend named Anand Sankar was reached by the victim Mukesh Pawar on microblogging site X and shared the incident to initiate a police investigation right away. The TNSTC bus staff did not provide much assistance to Pawar, although they did advise him to contact the Majestic police station. It took the police many tries to submit a formal complaint (FIR) despite his repeated requests to visit the Electronic City police station since the bags were last spotted there. The now-viral message was confirmed by Bengaluru Police's official account, which asked Sankar to give Pawar's contact details so that they may communicate further. Truthful Thief! Man Gets Emotional Apology Email From The Burglar Who Stole His Laptop; View Viral Tweet.

Uttarakhand Man Loses Laptop, Cash in Bus in Bengaluru

I have been very sad and ashamed since yesterday at how the police in Bangalore treated an honest hardworking boy from my neighbouring village of Sidri in Tons Valley, Uttarakhand when he went to file an FIR because his belongings were stolen from a bus. Can Twitter folks and… pic.twitter.com/Y2JrBPrXL5 — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)