A startling video shared by IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan captures a heart-stopping moment as a man on a casual walk narrowly escapes a tiger's leap. In the footage, the man nonchalantly turns around, only for a tiger to emerge from the bushes seconds later, crossing the road without acknowledging the pedestrian. Reportedly, the incident took place near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The video has quickly gone viral on social media, with netizens dubbing the man the "luckiest alive" and speculating on his thoughts during the close encounter with the big cat. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett. pic.twitter.com/ZPOwXvTmTL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 8, 2023

Whoah! This is mighty scary. I have been told that this is a recent video from a village near Ramnagar in Nainital. This is where #JimCorbett National Park is located! What this man does is quite something!! Wonder what must be going on in his mind at that point of time!!… pic.twitter.com/j9j8UcmAT0 — Sujata Paul - India First (Sujata Paul Maliah) (@SujataIndia1st) December 7, 2023

In a tiger-inhabited landscape, vigilance is crucial during dawn and dusk due to the crepuscular nature of tigers. pic.twitter.com/tSKtzMkfA1 — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) December 7, 2023

