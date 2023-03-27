A vlogger from Dehradun has landed in trouble after posting a video of himself performing dangerous stunts and rash driving on his bike to increase his YouTube likes and subscribers. The Dehradun police seized the bike and registered a case against him under relevant sections. The vlogger has since apologized and appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and not indulge in such dangerous activities. Video: Stunt Gone Wrong! Ludhiana Man Performing Stunt on Moving Train Dies After Hitting Pole.

Watch Video: Vlogger Apologizes After Dangerous Bike Stunt Video

देहरादून- बाइक पर व्लॉगर द्वारा रैश ड्राइविंग व स्टंटबाजी कर वीडियो बनाया और Likes व Subscribers बढ़ाने के लिए Youtube पर पोस्ट किया। देहरादून पुलिस ने बाइक सीज़ कर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा किया दर्ज। यू-ट्यूबर ने माफी मांगते हुए, आमजन से यातायात नियमों का पालन करने की अपील की। pic.twitter.com/MsGBcfW8IV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) March 27, 2023

