Microblogging site Twitter is shocked and confused by the viral photo of BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Kim Jennie together in a car. The ARMY and Blinks are coming out detailing after a doctored photo of an alleged date of the two famous K-pop idols from Jeju Island started floating on the social media platforms. Netizens soon started debating over the authenticity of these pictures. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES: From Smoking to Posting Shirtless Selfies, Incidents That Left V Fans and ARMY Riled Up!

Have A Look At The Viral Photo:

OMG leave Taehyung and leave Jennie alone this edited picture! 😌 pic.twitter.com/WKeWz2nOSx — anisalaravianti (@anisalaravianti) May 22, 2022

Is It Real?

Im laughing the door looks like peppa pigs car door😂😂😂😂 who tf edited the doors it so bad anyways leave taehyung alone LEAVE JENNIE ALONE pic.twitter.com/JIwzaIan1B — HBH🦁💗🌺🌷🌾 (@soo_hiyyih) May 22, 2022

Taehyung And Jennie On Rumours

taehyung was in jeju on 5/9 and jennie was at a party in new york on 5/12 still with orange hair so how would she have black hair in a photo with taehyung in jeju? it isn't her pic.twitter.com/3FZCbJHU1A — M (@mdT00O) May 22, 2022

