If you hear love bells ringing in the air, bars and cafes decked up in red, and social media full of memes and puns on couples and Bajrang dal, then for sure it's Valentine's Day! 14th February may be synonymous with love and romance but for single folks, it's just another casual day. From movie nights to candlelight dinner dates, the V-day can be celebrated in numerous ways. For everybody who doesn't have a special someone to share the day, we have curated extremely hilarious and sarcastic jokes, puns, and memes that are sure to make you crack a smile. Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Messages: Quotes, Lovely Messages & Wishes To Celebrate the Day of Love.

Painfully Relevant Meme!

Just An Ordinary Monday

Point Taken

People ask me why are you still single Me : #ValentinesDay2022pic.twitter.com/RvhaI5yQr5 — Yash (@Yashrajput027) February 14, 2022

Well, That Helps No one..

Don't be sad people .. here is a Date for you for #ValentinesDay2022 😁 pic.twitter.com/J4O3Qm1owO —  Vivek (@Vibgyyor) February 13, 2022

That's Enough With PDA And Love

Singles on Valentine's day When someone say Love is in air #ValentinesDay2022#ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/1nKvwPT6ve — Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) February 14, 2022

This Decent Point

Woke up to this 😆! The world needs love, sweet love…#ValentinesDay2022pic.twitter.com/TbkXBduiGs — bartika (@bartikadutta2) February 14, 2022

Valentine’s Day 2022 Quotes: Send Romantic SMS Written in HD Images & Warm Wishes to Your Loved One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)