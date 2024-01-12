Startling videos of Vande Bharat Express passengers asking the train staff to retrieve their nearly empty food trays. User Akash Keshari (@akash24188) posted the videos on X (previously Twitter) and complained that the food being served inside the train was stale. In one video, travellers could be seen pleading with the train employees to remove their meal trays, while in another, a close-up of the food presented in tin foil packing was displayed. Keshari conveyed his dissatisfaction and requested a refund in the caption. Additionally, he tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, and the official accounts of Indian Railways and Vande Bharat Express. Tejas Express Passengers Allege Stale Pulav and Roti Served in Dinner; IRCTC Slaps Rs 1 lakh Fine on Food Contractor.

Passengers Return Meal Trays Allegedly Containing Stale Food

Sir, our sincere apologies for the unsatisfactory experience you had. The matter is viewed seriously. A suitable penalty has been imposed on the service provider. Further the service provider staff responsible have been disengaged and the licensee has been suitably instructed.… — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 11, 2024

