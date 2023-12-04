Defying almost two decades of anti-incumbency sentiment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written history with an unprecedented, more than two-thirds majority (163 seats) and its highest vote percentage of 48.5% in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. With the BJP's resounding victory in the state polls, which defied exit poll projections, the spotlight is now on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his and his government's welfare schemes that aided BJP to regain power in the state. After the massive victory, a video of Chouhan relishing dinner with family members at a restaurant in Bhopal has surfaced online. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Washes Feet of Women at CM Ladli Behna Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur (Watch Video).

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Relishes Dinner With Family at Bhopal Restaurant

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family have dinner at a restaurant in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/D5Ad9sY9HT — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Participates in Birthday Celebration of Child

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan participates in the birthday celebration of a child at a restaurant in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/EQSsXPh6Sg — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

