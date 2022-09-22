A video of Agra doctor has gone viral on social media. In the video, Dr. Surekha Choudhary is seen trying to revive the child by giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The doctor was successful in saving the child. The medical emergency arose because, after the delivery of the newborn, the oxygen machine was not working. The newborn's first cry was heard after seven minutes after the child's birth.

Agra Doctor Revives Newborn:

