A video that might look like a regular adorable interaction between a student and his teacher has drawn significant concerns from a section of netizens on Twitter. The clip shows a little boy placating his school teacher who was seen acting angrily toward the student's mischiefs. The boy continuously apologised and promised he wouldn't repeat the mistake by kissing the teacher's cheeks. The school and name of the teacher in the viral video are still unclear. While some users call the post cute, others say, "there would have been a case registered against the teacher". Students Give Emotional Farewell To Their Favourite Teacher 'Sampa Ma'am' By Dedicating Song And A Rose in West Bengal; Watch Heart-Melting Video.

Take A Look At The Video:

What's Your Opinion On This Viral Clip?

Viral Clip That Drew Mixed Reactions

Imagine your school life ❤️🥰 Cute video 😌😁#childhoodmemories#SchoolLifepic.twitter.com/T6nWnO2BGT — A D I T Y A 🇮🇳 (@troller_Adi28) September 13, 2022

Watch Viral Twitter Video:

such a cute video 😄 pic.twitter.com/Uxzm5xkGXd — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Some Users Criticised The Video

This is not right. Would this be acceptable if the genders are switched? — Alok Singh (@SequelDBA) September 13, 2022

Is It A Jibe?

Read The Comments

Just exchange the gender of both teacher and student and bang there would have been a case registered against teacher. School is not only a place for just study its a place which teach discipline. And if you want to know the value of discipline then watch video of Jacky Chain. — Rajesh Sharma (@therajeshsharma) September 13, 2022

Tweet Your Opinions On This

अगर छात्र की जगह छात्रा होती और शिक्षिका की जगह शिक्षक होता तो पॉक्सो लग जाता अब तक 🔒 ये भी जबरदस्ती ही है — Samar (@Samar23973636) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)