As a school kid, you would've surely been through incomplete homework schedule and the last-minute hazzle that comes with its completion! Well, a student broke the internet as he was seen doing his assignment while sitting on the pillion seat of a scooty that was being rode by a lady on a busy road. The video went viral in no time as netizens reminisce about their old school days when they went through such incidents. Instagram handle 'TheBackBenchers' posted the schooler's reel that read, "When your Roll No. is 01 and you haven't finished hw". EPIC! Work From Bike Culture? Bengaluru Man Works on Laptop While Riding on Scooty in Middle of a Flyover in Viral Photo

Watch Viral Video Of Student Doing His Hw While on a Scooty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBackBenchers™ 1M (@thebackbenchrs)

