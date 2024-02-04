A heartwarming video of two little girls going viral on social media is winning hearts online. The 1-minute 13-second video clip shows two little girls reporting on snowfall in Kashmir. As the video moves forward, the girls are seen holding snow in their hands as they speak about their experience of witnessing snowfall in Kashmir with a bright smile. The two girls are also seen expressing their feelings about seeing snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kashmir as they go about saying, "Toh hum yaha par bahot zyada enjoy kar rahe hai". Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri Brings Joy to Tourists and Farmers; Road Closures Impact Connectivity (Watch Videos).

Watch 'Adorable' Reporting on Snowfall in Kashmir

This has to be the cutest thing I have seen today! (WhatsApp) 😍🤗😀♥️ #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/0aD5N0KhUs — SrinagarGirl (@SrinagarGirl) February 3, 2024

