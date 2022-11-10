In a video that has gone viral on social media, a back panther can be seen running away after tourists create ruckus during jungle safari ride. A video of the same was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The incident took place at Pench National Park. In the video, the black panther is seen climbing down the tree before running away after a group of safari tourists create a ruckus in the wild. "The Melanistic black leopard casts black magic on the safari vehicles. From Pench. The sound is unbearable. But who cares for the wilderness of the wild," Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the video. After the video was shared, some users said that it was a delight to see the black panther while others stated that tourists shouldn’t make noise in the wild. Red Sand Boa, Rare Two-Headed Snake, Rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara (Watch Video).

Black Leopard Casts a Black Magic on the Safari Vehicles

Melanistic black leopard casts a black magic on the safari vehicles. From Pench. The sound is unbearable. But who cares for the wilderness of the wild…. pic.twitter.com/t4Sjo2j3dD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 10, 2022

