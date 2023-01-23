A video of a student unfurling Karnataka flag during the convocation ceremony at City University of London is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Adish R Wali who is an MS Management graduate. As per his Twitter bio, Adish Wali is also a Student Union Leader at London Youth Council. In the viral video. he can be seen imitating Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose before hoisting the Karnataka flag. Soon after his convocation ceremony, he shared his video and wrote: “A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK.”Mahira Khan Sets Stage On Fire With Her Amazing Dance Moves, Grooves to 'Husn Hai Suhana' Song at Mehndi Event (Watch Video)

Watch Proud Moment of Indian Student

