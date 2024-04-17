Who would have thought that the streets of Dubai would one day turn into water parks for jet skiing and canoeing? Talk about making a splash! Thanks to some heavy rain, courtesy of cloud seeding, the city is seeing some serious flooding. But every cloud has a silver lining, right? A recent viral video, shows a man taking a jet ski for a spin down the flooded streets of Dubai, while others paddle away in canoes. The heavy rain in Dubai caused the government to close schools and switch to remote working for most people. Dubai Rains: Severe Flooding Hits Dubai After Heavy Rainfall Across UAE, Videos Show Submerged Cars, Flooded Airport and Waterlogging Inside Malls.

Man Takes Jet Ski for a Spin on Flooded Streets of Dubai

Perfect example of "when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade." #Dubai pic.twitter.com/YQ2ASqNPmy — Wazhma Ayoubi 🇦🇫 (@WazhmaAyoubi) April 16, 2024

