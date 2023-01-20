A heartwarming video of a specially-abled man pulling a cart with one hand is wining hearts online. The video was shared by twitter user Aamir Khan, who said, "If you want to live then you have to make some effort". The 11-second video clip shows a specially-abled man pulling a cart with one hand as he goes about with his work in order to earn a living. The video shows the man pulling his cart with one hand while holding his crutch with the other one. Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments section of the post to laud the man for his spirit. One user said, "incredible soul" while another wrote, "God bless you". Mahua Moitra Exhibits Her Carrom Skills, Plays Board Game With Village Women (See Pic and Video).

Watch Video:

Here’s How Netizens Reacted:

😳😳😳 incredible soul — gvrr🤝💞🦋🙏 (@GVRAMANARAO1) January 19, 2023

God bless you — Girijesh Kumar Yaduvanshi, (@Girijeshku) January 18, 2023

Great — Bheem Singh (@BheemSi73038146) January 20, 2023

