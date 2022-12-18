In a shocking incident, a Russell Viper was found slithering inside the Naupada police station premises on Sunday afternoon. After spotting the highly venomous snake, snake charmers were called in. The snake was rescued by snake charmer Dnyaneshwar Shirsath. Video: Rare Albino Snake Found in Maharashtra’s Thane .

Venomous Russell Viper Found Inside Naupada Police Station:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)