A video of a woman sub-inspector saving a man's life by performing CPR is going viral on social media. The incident took place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh wherein an elderly man who reportedly suffered a heart attack was given CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) by the women sub-inspector Sonam Parashar. Parashar later took him to the Apollo hospital for further treatment. Viral Video: Cops Performs CPR, Saves Life of Man Who Fell Unconscious Due to Electric Shock in Andhra Pradesh's Banjara Hills.

Woman Sub-Inspector Saves Life of Man by Giving CPR:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)