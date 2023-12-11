Indian-American GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had an awkward "Pee-Gate" moment during an X Spaces event with Elon Musk and Alex Jones, attracting over 100,000 listeners. As Musk discussed Alex Jones' return to the microblogging platform, Ramaswamy abruptly stated, "Gentlemen, I have to go," accompanied by the unmistakable sound of running water through his microphone. Purportedly caught in an awkward hot mic situation, Ramaswamy later apologised for the incident. Musk playfully quipped, "I hope you feel better now," to which Ramaswamy replied, “I feel great, thank you.” US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Tops Google Trends After First GOP Debate.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Mic Mishap

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be taking a piss with his mic on during an X Space with thousands of listeners Elon Musk: “I hope you feel better” Vivek: “I feel great, thank you” pic.twitter.com/SAlFjEQ8jD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 11, 2023

Awkward Hot Mic Moment

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy takes a piss with his mic on during an 𝕏 Space with 100K+ listeners Elon Musk: “I hope you feel better” Vivek: “I feel great, thank you” pic.twitter.com/3ljslTqnpX — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) December 10, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy's Bathroom Break

#BREAKING: Vivek Ramaswamy caught on a hot mic going to the bathroom on X Space with Elon Musk, Alex Jones and many others pic.twitter.com/AzQcXm6Cpc — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)