Multiple pictures and videos on X, formerly Twitter, show a Volvo C40 recharge electric car being engulfed in a blaze on a highway in Chhattisgarh. The 45-second video clip shows the Volvo C40 recharge electric car catching fire all of a sudden. The video also shows the car being engulfed in flames in broad daylight on a highway. As per a report in Times of India, the Volvo C40 recharge electric car caught fire on a highway in Chhattisgarh. However, an official confirmation is awaited. The video of the Volvo C40 recharge electric car catching fire has once again raised questions about the safety of electric vehicles. Alipur Car Fire Video: Four-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames in Delhi, Terrifying Clip of ‘Burning Car’ Surfaces.

Volvo Electric Car Goes Up in Flames

Volvo C40 Recharge electric car catches fire pic.twitter.com/nDwgCeMPaK — RushLane (@rushlane) January 29, 2024

Volvo C40 Recharge Catches Fire

LG Pouch NMC cells strike again? Sadly a case of Volvo C40 Recharge getting caught on fire on NH53 has come up. From video fire is starting from the bottom. Volvo sells 78kWh pack in India which uses LG Pouch NMC cells. Hope @volvocarsin @volvocars investigates this soon. pic.twitter.com/FRnL60Cdnw — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) January 28, 2024

Unbelievable To See a Volvo EV Catching Fire!

Unbelievable to see an Volvo EV catching fire ! May be hybrid is the real way forward in Indian weather conditions ? pic.twitter.com/SZvXgZln6V — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 29, 2024

