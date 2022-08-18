Elephants are known for their calmness that makes them one of the most adored animals on the planet. It has been proven right in a viral video that came from China's zoo enclosure and featured an elephant returning child's shoe that accidently fell in its compound. In the video, the large mammal could be spotted using its tusk to pick up the shoe of a child and returning it back. The kind gesture left the internet in awe of the elephant that helped the little kid in the zoo. Tit For Tat, Girl Kills The Serpent! 2-Year-Old Bites The Snake After Reptile Attacked Her in Turkey

Watch Viral Video of Elephant Returning Child's Shoe in China:

This elephant was up to the... tusk 🐘 The animal returned a child’s shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China pic.twitter.com/MZb0qJpo3B — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)