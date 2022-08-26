Kala Chashma and its popular dance is not new for Indians who find people performing on it on every other occasion. The famous song from 2016 film, Baar Baar Dekho, is not only loved by Indians but even foreigners who adore the song for its classic beats and energetic vibes. Recently, video of foreign kids performing on Kala Chashma went viral on the internet! In the clip, a group of children could be seen dancing on the Bollywood song while enacting the exact signature steps with the lively spirit that left the internet amazed! Their on-point steps and amazing dance got so trendy that the video garnered over one million likes online! Watch: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves Energetically to 'Chamma Chhamma' Song in Viral Video; Netizens Heart It!

Watch Kala Chashma Viral Video Below:

This is Wow! Indian soft power. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022

