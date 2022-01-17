In a viral video that has now garnered more than 56k views on Instagram a Lucknow food vendor chef Kandi has given a Chinese twist to the most beloved street food Golgappa or Panipuri. The chef adds some chutney and spices to the already stuffed golgappas and then tops it with chowmein, yogurt, tutti-fruity, coriander, and grated coconut. Food lovers and netizens are appalled by the fusion. 'Jalebi Chaat' Goes Viral on Twitter! New Food Abomination Makes Netizens Seek Forgiveness From Culinary Gods.

Would You Consider Trying Chowmein Gol Gappa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

