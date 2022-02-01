Pakistani social media influencer and TikTok star shared a video of an incomplete botched lip job on Instagram. The viral video shows Hareem Shah explaining her half-done filler lip. She claimed that she had to leave the procedure midway because the Pakistan government had frozen her bank account. Hareem said that she had travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom with a significant amount of cash. According to reports, the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated a money-laundering case against Hareem Shah earlier this month for the same reason.

Watch The Video, Here:

