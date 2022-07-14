Darjeeling, July 14: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills by preparing one of the most youth-loved snack momos. During her recent Darjeeling visit, she stopped at a local stall to light fire and cook the delicacy. The video of Banerjee surfaced on the internet to go viral in a quick.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills as she prepared momos at a local stall in Darjeeling earlier today pic.twitter.com/rcd10keMwt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)