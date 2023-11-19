A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows water gushing out of a mulberry tree with no leaves. The mulberry tree Montenegro’s Dinosa is seen gushing out water like a tap is fitted inside its trunk. The sighting has left social media users confused as to how it is possible for a tree to gush out water. However, if you are wondering how this happens, here is the reason behind it. Water gushes out of mulberry trees during heavy rains, and it happens because underground springs, which flood during heavy rainfall, create a strong pressure that sends water gushing out of the trunks of mulberry tree. Python Tree Climbing Viral Video: Giant Snake Effortlessly Climbs Up a Tree, Old Clip Will Leave You Stunned!

Tree Gushing Water

There is an old mulberry tree approximately150years old in the village of Dinosa in Montenegro. This tree has been gushing water since the 1990's It sits on underground streams and its hollows act as a relief valve for the pressure that builds up after heavy rainfall… pic.twitter.com/1IFOztmXlF — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 18, 2023

