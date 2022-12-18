Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the FIFA World Cup 2022 pre-match show that featured Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney. The 57-year-old who was there to promote his upcoming action movie, Pathaan, had an exciting conversation with Rooney on several topics ranging from football to movies. At the end of the segment, the English footballer did SRK’s iconic pose by spreading his arms, while the Pathaan actor did Rooney’s goal celebration style.

Meanwhile, Argentina and France will take on each other in the finals of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 18 with kick off time being 8.30 pm IST.

View Pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney!

Watch Video of SRK and Wayne Rooney

