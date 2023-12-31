Mumbai Police has planned elaborate security measures for New Year's Eve 2023 on Sunday, December 31. Taking to X, the Mumbai police said that their bandobast for Mumbaikar’s safety scene is full tight for New Year’s eve 2023. “We are fully stocked for 31st”, it said in a fun tweet. The police has said that it will be deploying as many as 11,500 police officials apart from senior police officials as part of their security arrangements in Mumbai and have asked the citizens to dial 100 in case of an emergency. New Year 2024: Delhi Police New Year's Eve Advisory Gets a Bollywood Twist.

Mumbai Police is Stocked For December 31st

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)