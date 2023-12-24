Industrialist Anand Mahindra is well-known for his quirky posts on social media. He posted a 'cute video' of a little child on Sunday, December 24, who thinks he can have Mahindra's Thar for just Rs 700. The clip, which lasts one minute and 29 seconds, features an amusing conversation between a Noida-based boy named Cheeku Yadav and his father, in which the boy wishes to get a Mahindra Thar. The naive youngster thinks that the Mahindra Thar and XUV 700 are identical vehicles that can be purchased for Rs 700. Reacting to boy's request, Mahindra wrote on X, "My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying 'I love Cheeku!' So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon." Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar to T Natarajan, Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketer Sends Debut Test Jersey As Token of Gratitude.

Anand Mahindra Shares Clip of Little Boy Who Wish to Buy Thar

My friend @soonitara sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Insta (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim & sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we’d be bankrupt pretty soon…😀 pic.twitter.com/j49jbP9PW4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)