A lack of paneer in the wedding feast sparked a violent clash between the guests of the bride and the groom, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media. The guests were outraged when they discovered that the Paneer Mattar dish had no pieces of paneer in it. They started throwing chairs and punches at each other, creating chaos and disorder at the wedding venue. The location of the incident is not known, but the video shows how a simple culinary issue escalated into a brawl. Punjab Wedding Brawl: Fight Breaks Out Over DJ During Wedding in Mohali, Video Surfaces.

Wedding Brawl Video

Kalesh b/w groom side and bride side people's during marriage over no pieces of paneer inside matar paneer pic.twitter.com/qY5sXRgQA4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 20, 2023

